Farmer Georgie Kaye and Tank the armadillo at Cannon Hall Farm

TWO star attractions at a South Yorkshire farm certainly made a meal of National Armadillo day.

Cannon Hall Farm’s Nessa and Tank celebrated the special occasion with enrichment gifts full of treats like meal worms.

Farmer Georgie Kaye, who is in charge of Cannon Hall Farm’s mammal house, said: "It’s really important to celebrate our armadillos on their day.

“There are 20 different subspecies and we have the large, hairy ones.

"In the wild, they are losing their habitats due to loss of rainforests which impacts on them so we do need to raise awareness and celebrate them at the same time.

"We’ve done really well with the breeding of our armadillos here at Cannon Hall Farm.

“Nessa and Tank have had a few litters now and their babies have been sent all across the UK and to places in Europe, like France and the Netherlands,”

Cannon Hall Farm, which opened as a tourist attraction in 1989, has invested heavily in its small mammal house, and partnered with various conservation groups to assist with the recording and protection of a variety of small mammals.

Added Georgie: “We are really proud of helping to keep a nice, healthy captive population of these guys to educate people and also, just in case we ever need to take conservation action in the wild.”

Cannon Hall Farm, based in Cawthorne, Barnsley, is open year-round and recently invested a million pounds in new play areas.