A WELLBEING programme tackling the menopause in the workplace has been highly commended at a national awards ceremony after it cut both sickness absence and leaver rates.

Christine Joy, chief people officer at NHS South Yorkshire

NHS South Yorkshire’s ‘Mission: Menopause’ was highly commended at the 2023 Health Service Journal Awards in London in the Staff Wellbeing category.

NHS South Yorkshire has worked in partnership with 15 organisations from the region’s local authorities, hospitals, primary care, social care, and the voluntary sector to share learning and best practice on changing the culture around menopause in the workplace.

All 15 organisations in the integrated care system are now accredited menopause friendly employers – the only example of integrated system achievement in the country.

Brigitte Kaviani, head of health and wellbeing for NHS South Yorkshire

Brigitte Kaviani, head of health and wellbeing for NHS South Yorkshire and lead for the programme said: “Awareness and education are essential to tackling the taboo of menopause and encouraging people to talk more openly about it.

“When we started the data was stark.

“We risked losing 10,000 South Yorkshire health and care staff due to menopause within five years – that's one in seven staff.

“Through our webinars and events, we have engaged 50,950 of our 72,000 workforce building a real community.

“We have also got leaders and staff talking openly about it.”

Mission: Menopause previously won the NHS Employers award for wellbeing in the Healthcare People Management Association Excellence in People Awards in September.