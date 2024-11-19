Faz Broughton at the Care Show

A ROTHERHAM-BASED care worker who was recognised within the charity he works for as having “outstanding potential” has gone on to achieve national recognition at an awards ceremony.

Faz Broughton, a service leader for national social care charity Community Integrated Care, has been recognised as among the best emerging talents in the care sector, after being selected for the Care Show’s prestigious ‘Thirty Under 30’ list.

The list celebrates individuals working in social care who demonstrate exceptional talent, dedication, and ambition.

Faz was presented with the recognition alongside his peers in the 2024 cohort at a special awards ceremony at the Care Show in Birmingham.

Faz being handed his 30 Under 30 Award

He began his journey working as a support worker Community Integrated Care in 2016.

Over the years, he’s progressed in his career and last year took part in the charity’s internal leadership programme, Learn To Lead, where he was recognised as a standout candidate.

Now a service leader, he heads up a team in Derbyshire supporting people with learning disabilities and complex care needs, empowering them to live fulfilling and independent lives within their communities.

Faz said: “I’m really honoured to receive this recognition and to be named amongst such an amazing group of talented people.

“Working in care has become a real passion for me and I’m proud to now be leading a really brilliant team who go above and beyond every day, to support people to live the best lives possible.”

Edd Terrey, managing director for Community Integrated Care, said: “We’re so proud of Faz.

“It’s a testament to his hard work, leadership skills and passion for the people he supports.

“Having taken part in Learn To Lead as a support worker, Faz showed outstanding potential with his proactive approach and innovative ways of thinking.

“Now, as a service leader, he actively supports and uplifts his colleagues, passing on all that he’s learnt so far - and he’s even working with our Learning and Development team on ways to improve Learn To Lead for future colleagues.

“It’s clear that Faz has a bright future ahead and we can’t wait to see what he achieves next.”