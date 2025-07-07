National food and drink chain could open in old Wilko Cortonwood unit
Plans have been submitted to Rotherham Council to change the use of the unit, which is on the extended section of the retail park, but which as been out of use since Wilko closed.
According to the application, the unit has permission in place which would allow it to be sub-divided into two outlets.
The proposal is to authorise the sale of food and drink from one of the smaller units.
Under the terms of planning permission, the full size unit is allowed to use 230 square metres of floorspace for food sales, because that would keep it below the threshold where it would qualify as a ‘primary’ use of the building.
The sub-divided unit would extend to 462 square metres of floorspace.
No details of the proposed occupier have been supplied, other than the description of “a small-scale national multiple food and drink retailer”.
The application states: “The proposed development will provide complementary commercial uses at the shopping park, enhancing consumer choice and will facilitate the productive re-use of previously developed, underutilised brownfield land.
“The proposed development does not seek an uplift in internal sales floorspace and, importantly, there are no changes to the overall design, footprint or visual appearance of the site beyond what has already been supported or granted permission.”
