National firm's local base to 'drive region forward'

A LOCAL business figure and borough councillor has brought a fast-growing national accountancy firm to South Yorkshire.

Tim Baum-Dixon, borough councillor for Anston and Woodsetts, has opened a new Botham Accounting office in Sheffield.

Botham Accounting is nationally recognised for its specialist work in healthcare, construction, property and tax planning, delivering services including accounts preparation, audit, R&D tax claims, succession planning and outsourced finance support.

The firm’s debt advisory arm, Botham Capital, will also operate from the new base – helping local businesses secure funding, refinance, and prepare for investment.

This move comes as South Yorkshire’s small and medium-sized enterprise base continues to grow.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the region is home to more than 45,000 SMEs, with more than 5,000 in Rotherham alone.

“This launch brings national-level expertise into the borough, but grounded in local understanding,” said Tim Baum-Dixon, who was previously CEO of Kingswood Chartered Accountants (formerly Allotts).

“We’re here to support Rotherham’s business owners with practical, joined-up advice that helps them grow.

“We’re not here to service South Yorkshire from a distance — we’re here because we believe in it.

“This region deserves the same level of professional support as anywhere else, and we wanted to be right here, working alongside the people and businesses driving it forward.

“It was also important for us to grow our team locally. South Yorkshire has a strong talent pipeline through its colleges and universities, and we’re committed to investing in that talent — not just for today’s team, but for the future of the firm.”