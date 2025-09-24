National Charity Awards shine light on Rotherham Hospice

'HIGHLY COMMENDED': (from left to right): Diane Keeley (head of patient and family experience), Carolyn Connor (family counsellor), Lisa Worrall (Sunbeams co-ordinator), Jayne Lowe (director of clinical services) and Mat Cottle-Shaw (CEO)

A BEREAVEMENT support service for children in Rotherham which delivered nearly a session a day for a year has been Highly Commended at a national awards ceremony.

Rotherham Hospice’s Sunbeams Children’s Bereavement Service was in the spotlight at the Third Sector Charity Awards 2025 in recognition of its support for children and young people experiencing grief.

The event – held at the London Hilton – “celebrates individuals and organisations in the not-for-profit sector who make a difference, transform lives, and empower communities.”

Sunbeams is the only face-to-face bereavement support service for children in Rotherham.

In 2024/25, the service was urgently reconfigured and expanded to meet a dramatic rise in grief-related trauma among local children, many of whom had experienced sudden or unexpected loss outside of hospice care.

In just one year, Sunbeams delivered 360 sessions and supported 89 children - its highest reach to date - helping young people express their emotions, return to school, and strengthen family communication.

Alongside this accolade, Rotherham Hospice was also shortlisted for Large Charity of the Year and Charity CEO of the Year, celebrating its wider impact and leadership across the community.

Lisa Worrall, Sunbeams co-ordinator, said: “Every child’s grief is unique, but what they share is the need to feel safe, listened to and supported.

“Being recognised at the Charity Awards means so much to our team and the families we work with.

“It shines a light on the importance of children’s bereavement care, which is so often overlooked.”

Mat Cottle-Shaw, chief executive officer, of Rotherham Hospice, added: “This commendation is a testament to the creativity and resilience of our team, who have reimagined Sunbeams at a time of crisis for children’s mental health.

“We are also proud to have been recognised as a charity and leadership team on a national stage.

“It underlines our commitment to ensuring that everyone in Rotherham can access exceptional, compassionate care whatever their circumstances.”

Earlier this year Rotherham Hospice was awarded an overall ‘Outstanding’ rating by the health and social care watchdog for the first time in its history.

Following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission the hospice, which has its headquarters on Broom Road, was given the outstanding overall ranking – the highest possible standard of care in England.