National award win for academy trust

The trophy won by Nexus

AN ACADEMY trust has won a national award for achievements including its “comprehensive approach” to SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) provision as well as collaborative efforts with local authorities.

Nexus Multi Academy Trust was named SEND Provision Trust of the Year at the Multi Academy Trust Association Awards 2025.

Founded in 2016, Nexus encompasses 17 schools across South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, including Crags Community School in Maltby and Kelford School and Abbey School in Kimberworth, while Hilltop School has two Rotherham sites, in Maltby and Rawmarsh.

A large number of settings focus on delivering specialist provision for children and young people with SEND, ensuring they receive tailored support to succeed in education and beyond.

Nexus chief executive officer Warren Carratt said of the award win: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible staff, the unwavering support of our families and, most importantly, the resilience and achievements of our young people.”