NAPPY New Year to two pairs of proud parents!
Sidney Ryan Learoyd was the first bundle of joy to arrive at Rotherham Hospital in the early hours of New Year's Day at 3.48am.
He had been due on December 13 and parents Paige Bennett (30) and Ryan Learoyd were originally planning a home birth.
But after the due date came and went, his parents ended up going to hospital for pain relief – and he was born two and a half hours later weighing 9 lbs 2 oz.
Paige, a jewellery maker behind the online brand Mysticum Luna, said his sibling Casey (3) loved spending time with Sidney.
“Casey loves being a big brother,” she said. “He constantly wants to be near him.”
Dad Ryan runs Shutter Go Click, his own wedding photography business.
“We've both got fun, creative job,” said Paige, who is planning to launch a new silversmith business on her return from maternity leave.
“Hopefully we will have two creative kids, too!”
Not far behind Sidney was the second New Year's Day baby Alannah Mya Stables.
The tot – who was expected a few days earlier on December 29 – arrived at 5.18am at Rotherham Hospital weighing 7 lbs 11 oz.
Alannah is the first child for mum Toni Finch (27) who is a care assistant and dad Danny stables – also aged 27 – who works as a warehouse supervisor.