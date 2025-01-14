N-ice challenge raises cool cash for hospice

Fundraiser Mark Walker who has committed to taking part in over 100 ice dips for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, called at the charity with his ice barrel, where members of staff were challenged to take a dip. Mark is pictured (centre) with some of the staff who took part - pic by Kerrie Beddows

‘CHILLED out” staff members joined a dedicated fundraiser in an icy plunge to raise funds for a children's hospice.

Team members from Bluebell Wood took part in an ice dip challenge alongside fundraiser Mark Walker to support the hospice's important services for families.

Mark Walker (62) from Worksop, has committed to completing more than 100 ice dips, and has already raised more than £7,000 for Bluebell Wood and Together for Short Lives.

He brought his ice barrel to the hospice, where team members joined him in the chilly fundraising event.

"I've been raising money throughout my life, since my army days," Mark said.

"I've likely raised around £100,000 for various charities.

“This challenge for Bluebell Wood is particularly meaningful, and I'm excited the team joined me – getting into the ice is not for the faint-hearted!”

Bluebell Wood, which opened in North Anston in 2008, cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire with life-limiting illnesses, both in their own homes and at the hospice.

In addition to clinical care services, it provides a home-from-home for families facing the toughest of times.

The team also supports other health care providers in the community and in local hospitals.

Hannah Goulding, regional fundraiser for Bluebell Wood, was one of the five colleagues participating in the ice plunge.

She said: “We're thrilled Mark chose this novel challenge.

“It is great we can support our dedicated fundraisers in this way."

The hospice is also celebrating after inspectors from the Care Quality Commission rated it ‘good’.

The report from the healthcare watchdog praised the hospice’s environment for being “safe, well maintained and (meeting) people’s needs.”

“This service maximises the effectiveness of people’s care and treatment by assessing and reviewing their health, care, wellbeing and communication needs with them,” it said.

Heidi Hawkins, chief executive officer of Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re very pleased to have maintained our ‘good’ rating from the CQC.

"While it’s been a challenging few years for the hospice, this result demonstrates that delivering high quality hospice care to the children, young people and families who need us remains our driving force.”