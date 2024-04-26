‘Music with sparkle’ takes to the airwaves with new LGBTQ+ radio station

Founded by Eugenio Ceriello and Michael Walton-Dalzell, the station has been streaming online since July 2019, before being made available on DAB in other areas including Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Coventry, Blackpool, and the island of Malta.GlitterBeam has also covered events such as Pride festivals across England and was nominated for a Rainbow Honours award in 2019 and 2023.The founders said: “We are extremely excited to broadcast in Rotherham and Sheffield, with a local vibrant LGBTQ+ scene, bringing ‘music with sparkle’ from our transmitters.