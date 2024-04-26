‘Music with sparkle’ takes to the airwaves with new LGBTQ+ radio station
GlitterBeam Radio is aimed at the LGBTQ+ community and allies, broadcasting anthems and featuring a variety of speech formats and topics.
Founded by Eugenio Ceriello and Michael Walton-Dalzell, the station has been streaming online since July 2019, before being made available on DAB in other areas including Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Coventry, Blackpool, and the island of Malta.GlitterBeam has also covered events such as Pride festivals across England and was nominated for a Rainbow Honours award in 2019 and 2023.The founders said: “We are extremely excited to broadcast in Rotherham and Sheffield, with a local vibrant LGBTQ+ scene, bringing ‘music with sparkle’ from our transmitters.
“We hope the station will be a different voice for the big LGBTQ+ communities, and will be actively covering local initiatives and events.”GlitterBeam also broadcasts online, via GlitterBeam App, on Radioplayer and on smart home devices.