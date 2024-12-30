Music, Mayor and Millers celebrate new DIY store opening

Staff pictured at the opening of the new B&Q at Great Eastern Way, Parkgate - pic by Kerrie Beddows

THE opening of a new national DIY chain's store in Rotherham – creating 20 new jobs – has been hailed as “positive news” for the town.

B&Q, the UK’s leading home and garden improvement retailer, opened the doors to its new 22,000 sq. ft store at Great Eastern Retail Park, after the ribbon was cut by the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowen.

To celebrate the official opening, the unit manager, B&Q colleagues, and Rotherham locals were joined by local and renowned Dinnington Colliery Band, who provided a festive performance as the store opened for the first time.

Also on hand to kick off festivities were first team members of Rotherham United FC Women.

Dinnington Brass Band play at the opening of the new B&Q at Great Eastern Way, Parkgate - pic by Kerrie Beddows

The Parkgate store is B&Q’s first retail park location since opening its Newark store in May 2023, and follows recent small format store openings for the DIY retailer in Brighton and Staines this year.

It is stocked with more than 11,000 home improvement products and customers can also access a huge range of 22,500 additional items through B&Q’s Click & Collect service. Other features include a dedicated TradePoint area, timber cutting service, B&Q’s Valspar paint mixing station, WEE recycling, Rug Doctor cleaning hire, a showroom area including the new bathroom range, and a garden centre stocked with outdoor plants and gardening items.

Unit manager Nicola Pickering said: “We’re thrilled to open the doors to our brand-new store and welcome the Rotherham community.

“We’re proud to be part of the Rotherham community and look forward to helping our customers bring their home improvement ideas to life.”

Mayor Cllr Cowen added: “Rotherham Council has a vision for a fair and prosperous economy that provides chances for everyone to get a good job, or start and grow a business, and plan confidently for the future.

“I’m really pleased to be able to welcome the new B&Q store to Rotherham and the 20 jobs it creates.

“This is positive news for the town, and I wish the team every success in their new venture.”

To celebrate the launch of the new store, last month the team from B&Q Rotherham took part in a special community day with Rotherham Hospice, where they assisted in setting up its new charity shop.