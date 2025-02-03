Music as a tool to enhance patient recovery

Neurologic music therapist Abbie Jean-Baptiste

STROKE patients at Montagu Hospital are set to benefit from an innovative two-year pilot programme introducing music therapy to the Stroke Rehabilitation Service.

Funded by the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, the service will be led by newly appointed neurologic music therapist Abbie Jean-Baptiste.

Music therapy is an established psychological and clinical intervention designed to help individuals affected by illness, injury, or disability.

It meets psychological, emotional, cognitive, physical, and social needs through music-based activities tailored to each patient’s goals.

As a recognised Allied Health Profession, music therapy engages the brain’s plasticity—its ability to adapt and form new neural connections—to aid recovery.

Abbie said about her new role: “I am so excited to have this fantastic opportunity.

“Music has so many healing elements, and I’m grateful for the chance to advocate for its benefits. “When you attend music therapy sessions, you can expect a non-judgmental, safe space to explore your thoughts and feelings.

“The biggest myth around music therapy is that you need to sing or play an instrument—don’t worry, you don’t need any special talent.

“My role is to help you regain speech, strengthen muscles, and walk with more ease.

“Functional goals are at the heart of each session, whether we’re singing to improve speech, playing instruments to build motor skills, or simply using music as a tool to enhance your recovery.”

The trust has also secured charitable funding through the Fred and Ann Green Legacy for several new pioneering machines that will aid in the upper and lower limb mobility of stroke patients, supporting exercises that accelerate recovery.

The machines will be based within a new gymnasium to be built as part of a £1.4million investment in the stroke rehabilitation service at Montagu Hospital set to open in Summer 2025.

Dr Peter Anderton, stroke consultant at DBTH, said: “The new robotic therapy suite will be a first for the NHS, utilising technology previously restricted to patients receiving private healthcare.

“Alongside this technology, and the newly acquired music therapy, the Stroke Rehabilitation service offers patients the best care available and is heading towards becoming a Hub of Excellence throughout the region.”