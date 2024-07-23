Museum launches new exhibition celebrating nature and outdoors
CLIFTON Park Museum has launched its latest exhibition - 'Our Habitats, Our Home'.
The museum’s beloved brown bear, Marco, will be back to explore the past, present, and future of Rotherham’s habitats.
Nature lovers can discover animals from the museum’s huge natural history collection and much more in the family-friendly exhibition.
A variety of activities and workshops will also be taking place to celebrate the exhibition over the summer.
The exhibition and workshops are open to all and free to attend.
