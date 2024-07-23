Clifton Park Museum has launched the latest exhibition 'Our Habitats, Our Home'

CLIFTON Park Museum has launched its latest exhibition - 'Our Habitats, Our Home'.

The museum’s beloved brown bear, Marco, will be back to explore the past, present, and future of Rotherham’s habitats.

Nature lovers can discover animals from the museum’s huge natural history collection and much more in the family-friendly exhibition.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A variety of activities and workshops will also be taking place to celebrate the exhibition over the summer.