HARDEST WORKING BAND: Muse

But Muse, who include Rotherham bassist Chris Wolstenholme – a keen Millers fan – among their number, are something above and beyond that.

The trio’s work ethic - including their lavish stage shows - tops than anybody in this country...and now it’s official.

An industry study identifies Muse as the UK’s hardest-working band, an assessment based on research which examined worldwide tours, song streams, and estimated earnings.

The fact that Matt Bellamy on lead vocals, guitar and keyboard, drummer Dominic Howard and bassist Chris Wolstenholme, earned almost £2m from just one song didn’t hurt, either.

Muse, who have played 1,248 overseas gigs and a further 420 in the UK, left Coldplay and Franz Ferdinand trailing in their wake as runners-up.

One song attracted almost 400 million streams on Spotify for the threesome, who have been together two decades.

The website Whynow stated: "The band, which embarked on its musical journey with the release of their first EP in 1998, has not only performed over 1,660 shows across 52 countries but also accumulated nearly 10.6 billion streams across audio platforms.

"Their track Uprising stands out as a Spotify favourite, contributing to an estimated £2 million in earnings.”

Wynow is gushing in praise for the Rotherham group and others: "This analysis not only celebrates the dedication and success of these artists but also serves as a testament to the vibrant and enduring nature of the UK’s music scene.

"As fans eagerly await future tours and releases, these artists’ unwavering commitment to their craft continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the globe.”The indie rock band's frontman Matt Bellamy doesn’t restrict himself just to working with the band.

He has been working with the London Metropolitan Orchestra on a soundtrack for a new Audible version of 1984 the dystopian tale by George Orwell.

Bellamy said: "I was very excited to get involved in 1984, it’s one of my favourite books of all time, and also a big influence on my band Muse’s fifth album The Resistance: there’s about three or four songs on that album that were directly influenced by the story.