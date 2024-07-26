Murder investigation launched and two arrests after 82-year-old found dead in river

South Yorkshire Police

A MURDER investigation has been launched and two men arrested after the body of an 82-year-old man was found dead in the Mexborough area of the River Don.

Emergency services were called to the incident yesterday, Thursday July 25 at 7.36am, following reports of a body being found in the River Don.

Ambulance services attended but the 82-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 30 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

A police search scene was established stretching for around 1km along the waterway as officers carried out enquiries which was expected to remain in place overnight.

Senior investigation officer Det Chf Insp Tom Woodward said: “We are now treating this investigation into this man’s death as a murder investigation.

“Although we are in the very early stages, we have a team of detectives working hard to try and establish the circumstances around what happened.

“If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information that could help the investigation, contact us online or by calling 101.

“Please quote incident number 154 of July 25 when you get in touch.

“You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”