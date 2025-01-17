Murder investigation launched after death of 64-year-old man

Police on the scene at Maple Grove, Conisbrough - pic by Kerrie Beddows

POLICE have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 64-year-old man in Conisbrough.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 9.29pm last night (Thursday, January 16) following a report of a 64-year-old man found deceased at an address in Maple Grove.

“Emergency services attended the property, with the man sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The victim's family has been made aware and are being supported by our officers.

“A small scene remains in place in part of Maple Grove as officers conduct further enquiries.”

Det Chf Insp Ben Wood, the senior investigating officer for this case, said: “We understand that this news may cause concern in the local community, and I want to reassure you that a thorough investigation is underway.

"A number of officers will remain at the scene over the course of today and potentially over the weekend as they carry out further enquiries and establish the circumstances behind this incident.

"I would urge anyone with information or footage which may help our investigative team to please get in touch with us.

“Even the smallest piece of information could really aid our investigation so I would urge you to make contact if you can help us in any way."

If you have information which could assist us with our enquiries, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 916 of 16 January 2025.

“You can also pass information to us online via our reporting portal: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

“We understand some may people wish to report information to us anonymously.

“You can do that by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by getting in touch with them online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.