Mural by international street artist makes neighbourhood 'truly special' place

Peachzz' mural at Canklow Pavilion - photo by James Mulkeen

A “BEAUTIFUL” new mural created by a renowned street artist with input from local school children has officially opened to the public.

The mural at Canklow Pavilion was created by Peachzz with support from fellow Sheffield-based artist Trik09, and features initial ideas and hands-on contributions from pupils at Canklow Woods Primary School, as well as community painting sessions.

The final designs feature butterflies, a rabbit, a hedgehog, flowers and fungi.

Peachzz has created murals in Europe, the USA, Colombia, Mexico and across the UK and has collaborated with high-profile organisations including the NME, ITV, The British Council, and The Wildlife Trust.

Her most recent work in South Yorkshire was the 25.5 metre tall ‘Reverie’ piece on the Cubo building in Sheffield which was inspired by the city's canal systems and wildlife.

A FLUX Rotherham spokesperson said: “This exciting project, set against the backdrop of Canklow's lush green spaces and historic woodlands, aims to inspire local children and celebrate the natural environment.”

A spokesperson for the Community Tree organisation in Canklow said: “The mural brightens up the pavilion and will bring a feeling of unity to the community.

“The mural is colourful and beautiful.”

They added: “It makes this neighbourhood a truly special place.”

Visitors are invited to come and view the mural, choose their favourite element, and strike their best pose with it in the background.

Photos can be shared by emailing them to [email protected].

A winner will be picked by FLUX Rotherham by mid-November, who will receive a special art pack.