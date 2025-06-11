'Much-needed' friendship lunches re-launch at refurb'ed pub

POPULAR: Friendship lunches will be relaunched at the Sitwell in Whiston

“POPULAR” friendship lunches will be relaunched at a pub following a major refurb.

The Music Makes Memories’ Friendship Lunch at the Sitwell in Whiston will be relaunched on Monday June 16 between noon and 3pm.

Kathy Markwick, freelance community consultant, launched friendship lunches in South Yorkshire nine years ago, and in Rotherham four years ago, in a bid to combat social isolation and loneliness.

Since then they have sprung up at various venues across the borough and grown in guest numbers and popularity.

Kathy said: “I am delighted that this Friendship Lunch is to restart and is much needed in the area.

“It was a really popular event for two years and we are really looking forward to seeing our ‘old’ and new guests.

“We know that those who live with dementia may not remember the event afterwards but they will undoubtedly enjoy the moment and this is hugely important for them, their families/carers and for us as organisers.

“The events also offer invaluable respite for many families/carers.

“It is an absolute pleasure to work with Luke Stanton, the pub manager, who undoubtedly shares our enthusiasm for the events.”

Tickets cost £12 include a two-course hot lunch and entertainment with singer Oliver Harris who has been a popular performer at other friendship lunches across South and West Yorkshire and North East Derbyshire.

Tickets must be booked in advance via the venue on 01709 913711.

For queries and/or to discuss hosting an event please contact Kathy on 0772 9528844 or email [email protected].