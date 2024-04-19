Dylan Moran will headline the event at Magna

The Magna Comedy Club, on Saturday, June 1, will be headlined by Dylan Moran – perhaps best known for the Channel 4 BAFTA-winning sitcom Black Books which he co-wrote and co-created, as well as starring in alongside Bill Bailey and Tamsin Greig.

Described by critics as one of the foremost comics of his generation, Dylan Moran has performed sell-out across the globe the Baltic states and the United States to Australia and New Zealand, as well as appearing in the hit films Shaun of the Dead and Notting Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be supported on the special evening, delivered in partnership with Nodding Dog Comedy, by Dane Baptiste, Stephen Bailey and Hannah Platt, with the evening compered by Bethany Black.

Since bursting onto the comedy scene in 2014, Dane Baptiste has wowed audiences across the world with his critically acclaimed solo shows, while his extensive TV appearances include Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Described by critics as having a “natural talent for making audiences laugh”, Stephen Bailey is known for his brand of gossipy humour, and regularly appears on panel shows including Richard Osman’s House of Games and Love Island: Aftersun.

Comedian, actor and writer Bethany Black is critically acclaimed for her personal, confessional style of comedy,and is a regular at some of Britain’s best known comedy clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has written for a number of TV shows, including Frankie Boyle’s New World Order.

The line-up will be completed by writer, actor, stand-up comedian and improvisor Hannah Platt who currently touring the UK and dubbed by critics the “voice of a new generation.”

Promoter Kev Rook from Nodding Dog Comedy said: "Dylan Moran is a legend of comedy and the supporting cast is as good as you could see at any comedy club anywhere! It's going to be a very special night and we can't wait to bring our first show to Magna."