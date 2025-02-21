Mr Bloom brings gardening joy to children’s hospice
The visit to Bluebell Wood in North Anston was part of the Children’s Capital of Culture programme of arts and creative activities and saw 14 families entertained by the CBeebies star – AKA Ben Faulks who created the award-winning show about a gardener and his vegetables.
Hannah Goulding, regional fundraiser for the hospice, said: “The families we support, and our staff, thoroughly enjoyed the visit.
“Mr Bloom had the whole audience captivated with his pop-up show.
“We are really pleased the Children’s Capital of Culture team arranged for this event to take place at the hospice, as it can be challenging for the families that we support to get out to events.”
CCoC engagement manager Abi Cobb added: “There will be more pop-up performances in spontaneous locations throughout February and March to celebrate our first 90 days as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture.”
