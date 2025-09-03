MPs welcome 'game-changing' childcare expansion

GAME-CHANGER: John Healey MP during a visit to St Albans Catholic Primary and Nursery School in Denaby

TWO Rotherham MPs have welcomed the government’s announcement of the expansion of 30 hours’ funded childcare for working families locally.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greasbrough Primary School, Rockingham Junior and Infant School, and Thorpe Hesley Primary School will be part of the scheme, which is set to save parents up to £7,500 a year.

From this week, hundreds of thousands of families nationally will be accessing 30 hours government-funded childcare, with parents able to use an all-new online platform www.beststartinlife.gov.uk/ - to “offer support beyond the nursery door, with everything they need to give their children the best start in their early years and beyond”, said a government spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the months ahead, the government expect the site to expand with further guidance and content, becoming a “go-to destination for families navigating the early years and beyond so they can play their vital role in getting their children school-ready.”

PROVIDING SOLUTIONS: Sarah Champion MP has welcomed the announcement

Commenting on the announcement, part of the government’s Plan for Change, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Today shows what change looks like – mums, dads and carers with pounds back in their pockets, children getting the best start in life, and the British economy given a whopping boost.”

John Healey, MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough and Defence Secretary, said: “After years of neglect and rising costs we’re finally delivering for local families.

This support is a game-changer for parents and carers – helping them to stay in work, easing the cost of living, and giving every child the best possible start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve seen first-hand at schools across our area just how much this support really means – parents able to stay in work, children thriving in high-quality early education, and staff proud to be part of something transformative.

“This government’s getting on and delivering a key milestone in our Plan for Change to unlock opportunities for every child, whatever their background.”

Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham, also welcomed the government’s announcement.

“I know Rotherham families are facing a tough time economically. “Access to affordable childcare is something they regularly raise with me.

“This week’s announcement shows the government is not just listening to their concerns but actively providing solutions.”