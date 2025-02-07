MP's Parliamentary meeting pledge to 'end CSE'

Sarah Champion

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion held a pledging meeting in Parliament this week to end child sexual abuse in the UK.

The meeting, on Tuesday (February 4), was supported by nearly 100 cross-party MPs, Peers, victims and survivors.

Attendees heard from panellists from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, as well as David Greenwood, child abuse solicitor and head of child abuse compensation department at Switalskis, Chris Tuck, member of Victims and Survivors Consultative Panel to IICSA, Jayne Senior MBE, Rotherham whistle-blower and The Baroness Newlove, Victims Commissioner for England and Wales.

Panellists and attendees at the meeting called on the government to urgently implement all the recommendations outlined in the IICSA report and its connected ‘grooming gangs’ report.

They also demanded ring-fenced funding for each recommendation, with victims and survivors at the heart of delivery.

Sarah Champion MP, said: “I am delighted to see nearly 100 cross-party Parliamentarians pledging to end child abuse in the UK.

“Parliament has always been at its best when it works cross-party to tackle the big issues of national importance.

“That’s what this event is all about.

“Nothing is more important than protecting children.

“I’m pleased the government has committed to ‘taking forward’ the IICSA recommendations. We must keep the pressure on, to ensure transparency and accountability are embedded throughout this process, with every recommendation fully adopted, and victims and survivors at its centre.”

Ms Champion is now co-ordinating a cross-party letter to the Prime Minister, calling for the endemic child abuse in the UK to be treated as a national priority, with urgent and fully resourced action.