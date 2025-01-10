MP welcomes government's proposed GP reforms

MP John Healey - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

RAWMARSH and Conisbrough MP John Healey has welcomed government plans to bring back the family doctor and “slash red tape.”

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the government proposals it is hoped GPs across Rotherham and Doncaster will be able to spend more time treating patients under the proposed reforms to general practice, while patients – including those with complex needs, long-term conditions, or the elderly – would experience greater continuity of care.

The proposals fall under the new GP contract for 2025/26, which is now out for consultation with the British Medical Association’s General Practice Committee due to provide feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals are backed by the biggest boost to GP funding in years – an extra £889million on top of the existing budget for general practice.

The proposed measures would also reduce the number of outdated performance targets that GPs must meet, in a further step to reduce bureaucracy.

John Healey MP said: “When I speak with people locally, I hear time and time again about the difficulty they have in making a GP appointment and how important having that first point of contact with our NHS is to them and their families.

“I promised people across the Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency that we would help bring back the family doctor and I’m delighted to see proposals that would deliver on that promise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health and social care secretary Wes Streeting added: “General practice is buckling under the burden of bureaucracy, with GPs filling out forms instead of treating patients.

“It is clear the system is broken, which is why we are slashing red tape, binning outdated performance targets, and instead freeing doctors up to do their jobs.

“We promised to bring back the family doctor, but we want to be judged by results – not promises. “That’s why we will incentivise GPs to ensure more and more patients see the same doctor at each appointment.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are acting to fix the front door to the NHS and we have already started hiring an extra 1,000 GPs into the NHS.

“We are proposing substantial additional investment and greater flexibility. to employ doctors so patients get better care.”