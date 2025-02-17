MP welcomes government's 'much-needed' CSE reforms

Sarah Champion MP held a pledging meeting in Parliament

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion has called the government’s new reforms to support victims of child sexual abuse – including axing the three-year limit for compensation claims – an “excellent start.”

Following her campaign to implement all 20 recommendations from the Independent Inquiry to Child Sexual Abuse, the government announced last week it will axe the previous limit and also shift the burden of proof from victims to defendants.

The day before the government announcement, Ms Champion had held a pledging meeting in Parliament to end CSE in the UK, which was supported by almost 100 cross-party MPs, Peers, victims and survivors.

During the meeting, victims and survivors gave “harrowing testimony of the unfairness of the three-year limit”, as well as the impact of the burden of proof resting on their shoulders, she said.

They also called on politicians to do “everything in their power” to overturn barriers to access and support them in seeking justice.

Sarah Champion said: “I am delighted and overwhelmed with relief that the government are acting so swiftly to implement the IICSA inquiry recommendations.

“For far too long victims and survivors have been let down by our criminal justice system.

“There is still much to do, but this decisive action by the government to tackle the problem is an excellent start.

“As we heard (in the pledging meeting), it can take decades for victims to feel able to discuss their sexual abuse.

“This much-needed change in law will help survivors pursue justice when they are ready.”