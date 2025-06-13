MP welcomes free school meals for 5,000 pupils

By Jill Theobald
Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:00 BST
John Healey has welcomed the government's school meals expansionplaceholder image
RAWMARSH and Conisbrough MP John Healey has welcomed the government’s plans to deliver a free meal every school day for more than 5,000 additional children locally.

From the start of the 2026 school year, every pupil across the Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency whose household is on Universal Credit will have a new entitlement to free school meals – amounting to 5,310 students in total.

Mr Healey – who is also the defence secretary – said: “I’m proud that this government is taking action so that over 5,000 children across the Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency will be entitled to free school meals.

“We know that if children get a hot meal at school it improves their health and education.

“It leads to higher attainment, improved behaviour and better outcomes – meaning they get the best possible education and chance to succeed in work and life.

“This change will help lift children out of poverty and put money back in parents’ pockets.

“It’s a game-changer for every hard working mum and dad who just want to do a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay and be able to provide for their family.”

Since 2018, children have only been eligible for free school meals if their household income is less than £7,400 per year.

The government hopes the eligibility expansion will lift 100,000 children across England out of poverty by “putting £500 back into parents’ pockets every year.”

The move comes ahead of the Child Poverty Taskforce publishing its ten-year-strategy later this year to drive sustainable change.

