MP visits 'fascinating' drone company

John Healey MP with Iprosurv CEO Shane Jones

DEFENCE Secretary John Healey visited a “fascinating” drone technology provider to see first-hand how the organisation is advancing drone solutions and inspiring the next generation.

John Healey, also Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP, visited Iprosurv - based at Dearne Valley College - which works with businesses and organisations looking at drone solutions that help save time, resources, and energy.

The firm also works with local schools through the Drones in Education Programme which helps teachers to deliver the practical expertise needed to inspire and guide students.

Mr Healey said: “It was fascinating to see and hear about the great work Iprosurv do with different schools, business and organisations locally and across the country.

“Drones have emerged as powerful tools across different sectors making it easier to survey large areas, inspect buildings and provide a crucial role in military operations.

“To have a leading drone company based on site at Dearne Valley College and working with local schools helps to showcase the possibilities of the technology and teach the next generation how to operate and use drones in the future.”

Iprosurv co-founder and chief executive officer, Rebecca Jones, said: “It was brilliant to welcome John to our training centre here at Dearne Valley College and share the work we’re so passionate about.

“At Iprosurv, we’re not just helping businesses and organisations work smarter – we’re also opening doors and real career pathways for the next generation.

“Our Drones in Education programme, developed alongside educators, gives students real-world, hands-on experience and a glimpse into future careers.”