MP tours 'truly unique' college

ROC students with Sarah Champion and Principal Pedrita Mousley

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion visited a college which has doubled its student numbers to find out more about the “vital work” being done to help transform the lives of disabled youngsters.

Ms Champion visited Rotherham Opportunities College which supports young adults with physical and learning disabilities and/or autism.

During the last school year, the college has seen a big increase in demand for its services, with student numbers doubling since September to more than 70 young people aged 16-25.

As part of her visit Sarah spent time meeting student councillors, as well as finding out how the college’s innovative curriculum is helping students to access hands-on work experience, enjoy newly found freedoms through its independent travel training programme, and how it is helping equip its learners with the skills needed to live as independently as possible, as they prepare for life after college.

Sarah and Perdita in conversation

She also met staff and discussed many of the current challenges facing SEND education, as well as the ways in which the college and its students are playing an active role in the local community.

Ms Champion said: ““Rotherham Opportunities College is a truly unique organisation that is doing vital work in helping to improve the life chances of some of Rotherham’s most vulnerable individuals.

“The skills each student learns during their time at college are helping them to enjoy greater freedom and independence in adulthood

“I was fascinated to learn more about how the college provides tailored learning pathways for all its students.

“The passion and commitment from its staff to improve the life chances of its learners was very clear during my visit, and I was particularly impressed by the way the college is working closely with local businesses and community-led organisations to help its students benefit from taking part in volunteering projects, gaining work experience and helping every student to achieve their full potential.”

Principal Dr Perdita Mousley said: “Demand for special education, particularly for post-16 students, is at an all-time high, and I’d like to thank Sarah for spending time with our students and finding out more about the transformative work Rotherham Opportunities Colleges is delivering.”