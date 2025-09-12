MP to run half marathon for 'amazing' hospice

ALL SET: Jake Richards MP is set to run the Worksop Half Marathon for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

AN MP is in training to run a half marathon to raise money for a “truly amazing” children’s hospice.

Jake Richards, the MP for Rother Valley, is set to run the Worksop Half Marathon on Sunday, October 26 to raise vital funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

He said: “I’ve visited Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in Anston, a number of times and knew I wanted to do something to help them.

“They care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions – they truly are amazing.

“It is great to see the different ways local people find to raise money for the hospice and I’ve heard about the sky-diving, walks, table-top sales and events that take place throughout the year.

“The hospice makes a huge difference to families in our region, and I’m really pleased to be able to do something to help to raise funds for them.”

While this is not Jake’s first half marathon, it is some time since he last took on such a challenge.

The MP added he is not expecting “a fast time but is determined to complete the course”.

Heidi Hawkins, Bluebell Wood chief executive officer, said: “We are extremely pleased to see our local MP supporting the hospice.

“Jake has been to see us a number of times and when he saw the hospice and heard about the support we provide, he was inspired to do something to help.

“We wish Jake all the best for his half marathon and hope that people from across the region will support him and the hospice in his efforts.”

To sponsor Jake, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/jake-richards-mp.