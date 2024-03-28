MP to advise charities and volunteer groups on best ways to apply for funds

WORKSHOP: Help from MP John Healey

The session, arranged in conjunction with the People’s Postcode Lottery, gives local charities, volunteer organisations and community groups advice on how they can apply for funds to make a difference to lives in their community.

Over £109,000 raised by PPL players has already made a difference to many small good causes in Wentworth and Dearne.

Mr Healey said: “This will be the fourth time I’ve teamed up with the People’s Postcode Lottery to offer the chance to local groups to find out more about how they can access vital funding for their projects.

“Like all charities and voluntary organisations the cost-of-living crisis has impacted on energy bills and day to day running costs so access to pots of funding is vital.

“PPL offer grants from £500 up to tens of thousands and last year Station House Community Association in Thurnscoe was awarded £20,000 after attending the event.”