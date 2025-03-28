MP steps in as water bills include £44 retro-charge

Error: Yorkshire Water wants to claw back cash missed off bills

SOME Yorkshire Water customers have been hit with a £46 back charge on top of a 29 per cent price hike next month, it has emerged.

Now Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey has written to demand the company scrap the extra charge - missed off this year’s bills due to an error.

Customers who pay Yorkshire Water for clean water and have sewage charges paid to Severn Trent are affected.

Mr Healey fears the extra demand will put an unfair burden on households and has told chief executive officer Nicola Shaw he wants an explanation - and the charge removed. The company say scrapping the charge would be unfair to other customers, because the company still has to foot the bill.

The problem emerged weeks after the company publicised investments of more than £7m to protect the water quality of the River Dearne.

That includes a £500,000 project to cut discharges into Thurnscoe Dyke, £2.3m at Cloughfields in Hoyland, £1.8m in Jump and £2.8m in Elsecar.

Mr Healey said he was making contact in response to “a number of constituents contacting me abut receiving a notification of a 29 per cent bill increase from April 2025 along with a retrospective charge of £46.65 for sewage repairs.

“I understand that Yorkshire Water has admitted this added retrospective cost was a mistake due to a “billing error” and that this charge was not included in residents’ last annual bill for April 2024 - March 2025.

“I would appreciate it if you could please provide me with the information as to how Yorkshire Water made the admitted mistake for bill calculations.

“I also share concerns of people locally that it is inappropriate that the company expects customers to pick up the tab at the same time as a 29 per cent price hike.

“I strongly urge you to review customers’ bills based on this historical mistake and recalculations and cancel this additional charge.

“People plan ahead with their budgets and unexpected additional costs such as this cause upset and frustration.

“It is good to see that Yorkshire Water have a five year plan to invest £8.3 billion to meet standard requirements and protect the environment.

“However, pollution and leakage numbers are still high and surely cannot justify a 29 per cent price increase.”

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry about the frustration that has been caused by the additional charge that customers who receive clean water services from Yorkshire Water and wastewater services from Severn Trent Water, have seen on their bills.

“We bill these customers for wastewater services on behalf of Severn Trent Water under an agreement that means customers only receive one combined bill. Unfortunately, we made an error in our calculations for April 2024 bills for these customers which meant they were underpaying for their services last year. Severn Trent Water have asked for the underpayment to be returned and it would be unfair for funds from our customers’ to be spent issuing rebates for another water company’s charge.

“We appreciate that this is frustrating for these customers and we have a number of ways to help make bills more affordable.”

Those with concerns about paying bils may be eligible for financial support, with details at https://www.yorkshirewater.com/bill-account/help-paying-your-bill/ or call on 03451 299299.