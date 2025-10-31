MP Sarah Champion to support World Vegan Day campaign

GO VEGAN: MP Sarah Champion is supporting PETA’s World Vegan Day campaign

MP SARAH Champion has teamed up with PETA to mark World Vegan Day tomorrow (November 1) by swapping meat, dairy, and other animal-derived foods for plant-based fare.

The Labour MP for Rotherham said: “Going vegan for a day gives you a moment to reflect on the impact we are having on both the planet and our own health by consuming over-processed, over-farmed foods that do little for our well-being or those of the animals impacted.

"Making small adjustments to your diet can have a big impact on your health and the health of the planet.

“Go vegan for the day – you might like it!”

PETA senior campaigns manager Kate Werner said: “Kudos to Ms Champion for joining millions of Britons in embracing vegan eating

“PETA encourages everyone to ditch meat, eggs, and dairy on World Vegan Day and every day – and offers a free starter kit for anyone wishing to give it a go.”

To help make the day special, PETA gifted Sarah Champion a gourmet vegan cheese box featuring mature cheddar-style cashew cheese.