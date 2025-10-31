MP Sarah Champion to support World Vegan Day campaign
The Labour MP for Rotherham said: “Going vegan for a day gives you a moment to reflect on the impact we are having on both the planet and our own health by consuming over-processed, over-farmed foods that do little for our well-being or those of the animals impacted.
"Making small adjustments to your diet can have a big impact on your health and the health of the planet.
“Go vegan for the day – you might like it!”
PETA senior campaigns manager Kate Werner said: “Kudos to Ms Champion for joining millions of Britons in embracing vegan eating
“PETA encourages everyone to ditch meat, eggs, and dairy on World Vegan Day and every day – and offers a free starter kit for anyone wishing to give it a go.”
To help make the day special, PETA gifted Sarah Champion a gourmet vegan cheese box featuring mature cheddar-style cashew cheese.