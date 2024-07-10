SEXISM WARNING: Rotherham MP Sarah Champion

DESPITE a record number of women being elected, females are still the target of regular abuse in the House of Commons and online, says Rotherham MP Sarah Champion

Female MPs are not only subject to online abuse but also face sexism and misogyny in the workplace, she says.

Ms Champion said: “Women MPs are still disproportionately the target for abuse online, and sadly this keeps on escalating.”

She said when she first became Rotherham MP in 2012, she immediately called out the sexism she witnessed in the chamber.

She recalled male MPs “mimicking women’s voices… gesticulations” and making “snide comments” about females.

Following the results of the general election, there are now 263 female MPs in the House of Commons, over half of whom are new. This surpassed the previous

record of 220 set in the 2019 election.

Ms Champion celebrated the record-breaking election results but highlighted that the number of female MPs does still not record the population’s demographic.

She said: “Women are now 41 per cent of MPs, which is the best it has ever been, but remember that I am only the 368th woman ever elected to parliament and we are 51 per cent of the population.”

In her 12 years as Rotherham MP, she said she had seen a “steady” increase in women becoming MPs.

Ms Champion, who was Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities between 2016 and 2017, said that “diversity is really important to get the best legislation”.

As a result of the increase in female MPs, issues that were seen as a minority issue – including childcare, menopause, social care and flexible working – have become mainstream.

Rotherham residents flooded social media with congratulatory messages to Ms Champion following her re-election last Thursday. One commenter said: “I am proud to be able to call you my MP. Keep up the great work.”