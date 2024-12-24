MP queries government on supermarket supply chains
The Rotherham MP called for stronger labelling standards for supermarket products, as well as forced labour import bans to give the public confidence that they are buying goods free of slavery and abuse.
It followed a BBC investigation ‘Blood on the Shelves: The Secrets of Xinjiang’s Tomato Industry”, which found major UK supermarkets are selling tomato products likely coming from the Xinjiang Autonomous Uyghur Region, despite product labels misinforming British consumers they were purchasing 'Italian' products.
Ms Champion said: “Sadly, this investigation is just the latest in a long line of reports that show that UK supply chains are awash with Uyghur forced labour.” She added: “We urgently need a forced labour import ban and mandatory human rights due diligence legislation to give the public confidence that they are buying goods free of slavery and abuse.”
