MP queries government on supermarket supply chains

Sarah Champion MP

SARAH Champion MP asked an Urgent Question to the government on the links between UK supermarket supply chains and Uyghur forced labour.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rotherham MP called for stronger labelling standards for supermarket products, as well as forced labour import bans to give the public confidence that they are buying goods free of slavery and abuse.

It followed a BBC investigation ‘Blood on the Shelves: The Secrets of Xinjiang’s Tomato Industry”, which found major UK supermarkets are selling tomato products likely coming from the Xinjiang Autonomous Uyghur Region, despite product labels misinforming British consumers they were purchasing 'Italian' products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Champion said: “Sadly, this investigation is just the latest in a long line of reports that show that UK supply chains are awash with Uyghur forced labour.” She added: “We urgently need a forced labour import ban and mandatory human rights due diligence legislation to give the public confidence that they are buying goods free of slavery and abuse.”