MP pays tribute to Rotherham's annual present appeal

DEFENCE secretary John Healey has paid tribute to all those involved in Rotherham’s long running Christmas Toy Appeal.

The MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough visited the appeal’s warehouse in Parkgate and helped volunteers put together present packs for children.

The annual Christmas campaign has been supporting Rotherham families for over 30 years and, thanks to the public's generosity, last year's toy appeal meant they could provide presents to 2,254 local children.

John Healey MP said: “It’s astonishing to see the amount of donations made by people across our area – without them the appeal wouldn’t be possible.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to all the volunteers – they work so hard collecting donations and working with different organisations who make referrals to the charity at Christmas and throughout the year.

“Thank you for helping to make sure that no child goes without a present at Christmas.”

The appeal was originally launched in 1991 and is now run by the charity Families First.

Last week the Advertiser reported on how organisers had praised the community for its “tremendous generosity” after more than 2,000 presents were donated in the week leading up to Christmas Eve.

Co-ordinator Ann Levick said: “Once again, Rotherham people have come together – as they do every year – to provide gifts to open on Christmas morning.”

People supported the appeal by picking up a tag from the 'giving trees' at Parkgate Shopping, buying a gift for the age and gender they’ve chosen and handing it in unwrapped to any Parkgate store or at any Rotherham Library.