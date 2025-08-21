MP meets ‘dedicated and hard-working' volunteers and staff
The Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey met the team at the Parkgate outlet – part of a national network of Cancer Research UK shops, which provide vital funding for research into cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
The shop has been open since 2018 and sells high-quality, new and pre-loved clothing, homeware, books and toys.
It also acts as a donation and processing hub to support Cancer Research shops across the region.
John Healey, who is also the defence secretary, said: “It was great to meet such hard-working and dedicated volunteers and staff at Cancer Research UK’s Superstore at Parkgate Shopping.
“Their passion and commitment play a vital role in supporting life-saving cancer research.
“From sorting donations to serving customers with warmth and care, every effort they make helps bring us closer to a world where cancer is beaten.
“They are the heart of the store, and their contribution makes a huge difference in the lives of so many."
Cancer Research UK area manager Lindsey Wade added: “It was a fantastic opportunity for John to meet our dedicated volunteers and staff, who contribute so much to the store’s success and, ultimately, to life-saving cancer research.
“We were proud to showcase the incredible community spirit and commitment that drives everything we do here.”
Parkgate is a top-ten UK retail park in Rotherham which spans 580,000 sq ft and is home to big name brands including Sports Direct, Primark, and Next.