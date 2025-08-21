MP meets ‘dedicated and hard-working' volunteers and staff

DREAM TEAM: John Healey MP with Cancer Research UK volunteers Peter and Gary and area manager Lindsey Wade

John Healey MP praised the “passion” of the volunteers and staff at Cancer Research UK’s unit during a visit to the superstore at Parkgate Shopping.

The Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey met the team at the Parkgate outlet – part of a national network of Cancer Research UK shops, which provide vital funding for research into cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

The shop has been open since 2018 and sells high-quality, new and pre-loved clothing, homeware, books and toys.

It also acts as a donation and processing hub to support Cancer Research shops across the region.

John Healey, who is also the defence secretary, said: “It was great to meet such hard-working and dedicated volunteers and staff at Cancer Research UK’s Superstore at Parkgate Shopping.

“Their passion and commitment play a vital role in supporting life-saving cancer research.

“From sorting donations to serving customers with warmth and care, every effort they make helps bring us closer to a world where cancer is beaten.

“They are the heart of the store, and their contribution makes a huge difference in the lives of so many."

Cancer Research UK area manager Lindsey Wade added: “It was a fantastic opportunity for John to meet our dedicated volunteers and staff, who contribute so much to the store’s success and, ultimately, to life-saving cancer research.

“We were proud to showcase the incredible community spirit and commitment that drives everything we do here.”

Parkgate is a top-ten UK retail park in Rotherham which spans 580,000 sq ft and is home to big name brands including Sports Direct, Primark, and Next.