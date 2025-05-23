MP learns about benefits of school-based nurseries

John Healey MP with head teacher, Lindsey Ebsworth, during his visit to St Albans Catholic Primary and Nursery School in Denaby

JOHN Healey MP went back to the classroom – to learn about the benefits of school-based nurseries.

The Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP visited St Albans Catholic Primary and Nursery School and spoke with staff

The school is one of 300 announced as part of the government’s scheme to roll out new or expanded school-based nurseries by converting classrooms into top quality early years spaces.

Defence Secretary Mr Healey said: “I was so pleased to see St Albans Catholic Primary in Denaby included on the list of schools receiving the new government funding and it was great to see first-hand the benefits of school-based nurseries and how they help youngsters and staff prepare for the transition to full time school life.

“Staff at the nursery, and school, work so hard to support families in the community and during the visit it was clear to see their dedication to making a safe and supportive environment for children to learn and grow.

“I know from speaking to local families that there is a need for high-quality education that is available nearby and doesn’t cost the earth.

“It shows how the government’s Plan for Change is delivering for families and getting children school-ready.”

Head teacher Lindsey Ebsworth said: “It was great to welcome John to our school and show him our current school nursery and how our provision develops children’s language, independence and confidence.

“Schools-based nurseries provide a structured learning environment which helps to prepare youngsters for moving into full time school as well as building essential characteristics of effectively learning.

“That includes getting children ready for school routines and classroom expectations as well as providing a strong start in early reading, writing and maths skills.”

The first 300 schools will see an average of 20 childcare places per site, with up to 4,000 of these available by September and a further 2,000 later this autumn.

Places will be focused in childcare ‘deserts’, where up until now families have been missing out due to a shortage of places.

From September, working parents will get 30 government-funded hours of childcare a week, for children nine months of age right up to starting school.