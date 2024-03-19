MP John Healey says Football Governance Bill “welcome after years of time wasting”

PROGRESS: Rotherham United chief operating officer Paul Douglas with John Healey MP at the AESSEAL New York Stadium

The MP for Wentworth and Dearne says the Football Governance Bill is positive but has been “held back by government time wasting”.

The legislation, introduced in Parliament today, will give powers to an independent body to oversee the running of football clubs in the top five leagues in England.

Mr Healey has been working with Rotherham United, who backed the changes, and he wrote to the culture secretary calling for the reforms to be included in the Queen’s speech in May 2022, but the government delayed announcing any reforms at the time.

He said: “The introduction of the Football Governance Bill is welcome but has been held back by government time wasting – it’s 13 years since the Select Committee originally recommended greater regulation in football.

“I’ve met with Rotherham United CEO, Paul Douglas, on several occasions over the past few years to discuss fairer regulation and called on the government to act more quickly on the matter.

“It’s clear change is needed to rebalance the relationship between fans and clubs and between the biggest names in the Premier League and the smaller clubs lower down the leagues.

“It’s important that any new regulator is able to defend the interest of fans, ensure the financial sustainability of the football pyramid and has the powers it needs to protect our clubs.”