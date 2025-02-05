MP goes back to school for the future!

John Healey chats to pupils at Morley Place Academy

JOHN Healey, the government's secretary of state for defence, called into Morley Place Academy to speak with pupils and take part in a special assembly.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fridays for the Future Assemblies feature people with different jobs from around the area speaking about the work they do and how they got involved.

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP Mr Healey spoke with Y3 and Y4 pupils about his role, what it entails and how they could also do the job in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also given a tour of the school by the Pupil Parliament and answered their questions about how he became an MP, what a typical day looks like and the key issues affecting people locally and across the country.

Mr Healey said: “It was a real pleasure to speak with students about my job as their local MP and how they could also do the job one day too.

“The Pupil Parliament had some really good questions when I met with them and it was great to speak with staff and pupils as they gave me a tour of the school.”

Head of the academy Mr Ash Duncan said: “John’s visit was a special highlight of the week for our students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He shared his time with our pupils, answering their insightful questions and leaving them feeling inspired.

“He was full of praise for our wonderful children, and we were incredibly proud to showcase their talents.”