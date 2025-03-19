MP exposes 'silent tragedy' of male suicide in Rotherham

Silent tragedy: Jake Richards

ROTHER Valley MP Jake Richards is to hold a debate in Parliament on Monday to address the issue of male suicides in Rotherham - which are above national average rates.

Nationally, suicide rates in 2023 reached their highest level since 1999 and statistics show three out of four who take their own lives are men.

It has become the biggest killer of men aged under 50 and male suicide in Rotherham is higher than average.

Mr Richards said: “I receive too many calls early in the morning, telling me about another husband, father, brother and friend who had died in these tragic circumstances.

“Recently, two constituents of mine came to my office in Dinnington to tell me about their two sons, both of whom were hard-working, talented and honourable men.

“They took their lives far too young as a result of addictions to gambling that left them spiralling. This is a particular issue I am working on.

“The causes of such a growing crisis are numerous: suicide rates are higher in the deprived communities of England and Wales, where work opportunities are short and health challenges more widespread.

The internet and social media have increasingly siloed our society, making finding support often too tricky.

“And wait-lists for treatment are far too long, during which time men’s mental health may worsen.

“Grassroots groups in our communities offer invaluable support of course. Andy’s Man Club in Maltby and Kiveton park offers a safe, non-judgemental space for men to open up about their mental health and Better Today in my constituency do fantastic work.

“And I am determined to play my role as a local MP to support them.

“The government’s commitment to recruiting 8,500 new mental health professionals is welcome, and an important first step.

“However, the mental health workforce is already severely overstretched.

“Further work will be needed to ensure no person has to wait lengthy periods for support they desperately need,” he said.

Part of the government’s mental health plan is to have hubs for young people in all communities, offering early intervention.

“It is critical the government works with groups like Andy’s Man Club as these hubs are developed and formed. I will be championing these at the heart of government,” he said.

“Male suicide is a silent tragedy requiring immediate action.”