MP JOHN Healey is encouraging people to start a conversation over a brew as part of a new Samaritans Brew Monday campaign.

BREWING UP: MP John Healey

The third Monday of January is often referred to as the most difficult day of the year- when New Year’s resolutions fail and bad weather and debt problems cause people to feel down.

The Wentworth & Dearne MP said: “It’s important to connect with friends, family and work colleagues and there’s no better time to do it than over a cuppa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you feel like someone you know is struggling - then putting the kettle on and having a conversation with them could be the most important thing you do today.”