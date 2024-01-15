MP encourages people to start a conversation over a brew as part of a new Samaritans campaign
The third Monday of January is often referred to as the most difficult day of the year- when New Year’s resolutions fail and bad weather and debt problems cause people to feel down.
The Wentworth & Dearne MP said: “It’s important to connect with friends, family and work colleagues and there’s no better time to do it than over a cuppa.
“If you feel like someone you know is struggling - then putting the kettle on and having a conversation with them could be the most important thing you do today.”
Samaritans is encouraging everyone to reach out and talk to people about any issues they might be facing – with the message that any day can be a Brew Monday. It doesn’t matter if it’s a Monday morning or Saturday night, or if you’re drinking green tea, black coffee or orange juice.