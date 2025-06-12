MP clashes with minister over allotments
A debate has taken place in Parliament over the proposed Planning and Infrastructure Bill and she called on the Government to provide more ‘space to grow’ with increase numbers of allotments as part of that.
As part of her campaign with the Royal Horticultural Society, National Allotment Society, Horticultural Trade Association and members of the National Community Garden Network, Ms Champion urged the Government to adopt her proposed change in legislation and provide more land for allotments and community gardens.
Eight million people in the UK have no garden at home and the waiting list for allotment plots is now nearing 160,000.
In her speech, she referred to a letter she had received from the Minister for Housing, which said her proposed legal change was “not necessary” as there was “nothing preventing” local authorities from including these policies in their spatial development strategies.
She responded to that, by stating: “A person’s ‘space to grow’ should not be dependent on their postcode, or the whim of their council. Especially when 60% of the loss in allotment land in the last 75 years has been 8 times greater in deprived communities.”
“Small-scale growing projects are proven to reduce stress, improve mood, reduce loneliness and support overall well-being through light physical exercise.
“They supercharge biodiversity, and could be our secret weapon in the midst of a climate crisis. I urge the Government to reconsider, and champion these biodiversity super-hubs.”
