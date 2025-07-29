MP calls care home a 'credit' to community during visit
Ms Champion visited Silverwood Care Home in Sunnyside where she was taken around the features and facilities including the café, hair salon, nail bar, kitchenette, lounge, quiet room, tearoom, en suite bedrooms and sensory garden.
Carrie Davies, home manager at the HC-One-owned care home said: “We were delighted to welcome MP Sarah Champion to our home.
"Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
Rotherham MP Sarah Champion, said: “It was a real pleasure to visit Silverwood Care Home.
“I very much enjoyed speaking with residents about pets, poetry and their memories of Rotherham.
“I was also thoroughly impressed by how hard the staff are working to enrich the lives of those living there, by offering a huge range of activities and community outreach.
“It really is a special place, and a credit to Wickersley and Rotherham.”
