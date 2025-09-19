MP backs government's £70m cadets boost

John Healey MP meeting Cadets at the RBL’s Poppy Factory

A GOVERNMENT campaign backed with £70m of funding has been hailed by John Healey MP as a “new era” of expansion for cadets across Yorkshire.

The new ‘30 by 30’ campaign will expand cadet opportunities for a new generation of young people, and aims to boost cadet forces by 30 per cent by 2030.

It is expected to see more than 50,000 additional cadets across the UK, supporting the government’s Plan for Change.

In a sign of how cadet forces can offer valuable STEM skills for young people, the RAF cadets will become the first youth organisation in Britain certified to train drone pilots, after receiving approval from the Civil Aviation Authority to deliver the industry-recognised ‘blue’ drone flying qualification.

The government has also launched the hunt to appoint a new National Cadet Champion to support and endorse the Cadet Forces and highlight the opportunities cadets can offer to young people from all backgrounds.

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP and Defence Secretary, John Healey, said: “All young people locally deserve the opportunity to discover their potential, and we’ll expand opportunities for young people to experience more of what the Armed Forces have to offer by delivering a 30 per cent increase in the Cadet Forces by 2030.

“Breaking down barriers to opportunity is a core government mission – the Cadets helps to prepare young people for the opportunities and challenges of adult life as well as building their confidence, developing new skills and meeting new people.

“As a government we’re kickstarting a new era for the cadets through this major expansion which is being backed by an additional £70m funding.”

Under the expansion, young people will have the chance to gain more qualifications, improve their confidence, and learn about the military.

To support the 30 by 30 campaign, the government wants to deliver a package of measures to boost cadet forces, including new joint Army and Air Cadet Centres – adding to the five already opened and 12 under construction since the Labour government came into office – as well as streamlining the process for becoming an adult Cadet volunteer and a new fast-track opportunity for veterans to become volunteers.