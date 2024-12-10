MP attends event in Parliament to mark 50 years of Victim Support

Sarah Champion at the Victim Support event

MP SARAH Champion attended a special event in Parliament to celebrate five decades of a charity’s specialist services and support for victims.

The Rotherham MP joined Victim Support’s 50th anniversary event to pay tribute to the staff and volunteers offering vital support to victims of crime.

The independent charity is dedicated to helping people affected by crime and traumatic incidents in England and Wales.

Founded in Bristol in 1974 by a group of volunteers, Victim Support was the country’s first charity for victims of crime.

Today, the organisation helps around 140,000 people every year, offering support across a vast range of crime types including domestic abuse, sexual violence, fraud and hate crime, as well as delivering support to anyone bereaved by murder or manslaughter through its flagship National Homicide Service.

Victim Support’s services are free and confidential, with support available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Ms Champion spoke with frontline staff, as well as the charity’s 24/7 Supportline.

She said: “As an MP, I have worked closely with Victim Support over the years to change legislation and practice to make sure victims and survivors receive the support and resources they deserve.”

Victim Support chief executive Katie Kempen said: “It was an honour to welcome so many MPs and colleagues from across the sector, also working to drive change and improve the lives of people affected by crime.

“It is truly inspiring to reflect on the many millions of victims we have helped across the course of 50 years.

“We look forward to continuing this legacy and providing vital, life-changing support to anyone who has been the victim of crime.”