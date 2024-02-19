MP and People’s Postcode Lottery join up to help Rother Valley charities

Alexander Stafford

The session will give good causes in the Rother Valley constituency advice on how to apply for funds to make even more of a difference.

The online event will take place on Zoom at 2pm on Friday, February 23. Contact [email protected] to attend.

MP Mr Stafford said: “Funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery makes a huge difference to thousands of good causes across the country.

“I know that there are many local charities or good causes in Rother Valley that would love a cash boost and I would encourage them to come along to the funding workshop to see what

support is available.