Moving film about Rotherham teen cancer victim Lulu has made awards finals
Lulu: Forever 19, which led the Teenage Cancer Trust’s #talkaboutdying campaign, sees Lulu Blundell reflect on her terminal cancer diagnosis.
Her words are read by mum Carolyn against a backdrop of photos and video capturing the life of 19-year-old, who died on New Year’s Day in 2023.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lulu, who was from Rotherham, shares her thoughts on how happiness can be found in any situation – and urges people to stop worrying about the little things because life is too short.
Carolyn said: “There is nothing that ever eases the pain when you lose your child, and their life is cut so dreadfully short, but some comfort comes from seeing even a little good come from it.
“And this film so beautifully captures our daughter, and all that is important for everyone to remember; and perhaps most importantly raised the profile of a wonderful charity supporting young people when faced with almost impossible challenges.”
Lulu: Forever 19 has a chance of taking the category or overall prize at the awards ceremony in London on March 20.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But the film – which cost just £330 to make – faces competition from entries produced by top advertising agencies for much larger charities.
Visit https://smileycharityfilmawards.com/films/lulu-forever-19 to watch the film and cast your vote.
Voting is open to all, including anyone who might have voted for the film in round one of the charity film awards.