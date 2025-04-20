Motorbike legend James Toseland's latest win - for charity

Race ace James Toseland was out in front of 800 other bikers to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Sheffield Children’s Hospital ‘Theo’s Easter Egg Run.'

The former Wales High School pupil, who grew up in Kiveton Park, marked his 22nd year supporting the charity, raffling a pillion ride as part of the fundraising. The winner, Richard Grainger, had taken part in the Egg Run every year since it started, but wasn’t able to this year as he had a problem with his own bike, so he entered the raffle, won, and found himself sitting with the two-time Superbike champion, on a Ducati! The event is a staple in the charity calendar and has created a legacy of incredible fundraising for Sheffield Children’s. In its time, the Egg Run has raised over £100,000 for Sheffield Children’s and funded some life-changing projects and equipment. Event organiser, Michael Peat, said: “This event is so important to raise funds, and a 100k of support is amazing. One of the most important things though, is the positive effect it has on the children that are in the wards over Easter, the bikes, the sounds: it is a spectacle.” Romy Heritage-Willis, Community Fundraising Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, added: “It’s been an honour to celebrate this anniversary with James, Michael and everyone who helps to make it happen. "I loved seeing the parade of bikes as they approached Sheffield Children’s, and I know it's always a special moment for patients to look out the window and see all that support. "This was a wonderful way to mark the Easter weekend, and the money raised will make a huge difference for patients and families at Sheffield Children’s.” This year’s event will fund four specialist baby bottle warmers. A spokesman said: "When babies are in the hospital, they need to be fed throughout their stay as safely as possible. These warming devices don't use water, which can sometimes become contaminated, so they are considered to be a safer method of warming milk for our youngest patients. Any additional money raised will support the Burns Unit at Sheffield Children's." In recent years, the event has funded a state-of-the-art medical instrument used primarily for minimally invasive brain procedures, a specialist bed at the hospital’s respite centre, Ryegate House, and music workshops.