Most tenants unaffected by planned council rent hike

COUNCIL house rents are expected to increase by 2.7 per cent next year after the change was approved by senior councillors.

But those who rent garages from the authority can expect to see their costs go up by ten per cent.

The changes still have to be ratified by a full meeting of Rotherham Council, but if they go ahead, those who rent garages will still see costs lower than the South Yorkshire average for renting such premises.

Cash raised from the increase is also planned to be spent on improving the quality of the buildings the council has to offer tenants, councillors have been told.

Money raised from the above-inflation increase in rents is also earmarked to help towards a series of council ambitions.

They include improving the quality of existing council houses, helping to finance the creation of more homes for rent and helping to make the service more efficient and user-friendly for tenants.

The council is expecting that it may get permission to increase rents by one per cent above inflation for the next five years from the Government, meaning it would have more money in real-terms to press ahead with that work.

‘Right to buy’ discounts for tenants were reduced last month and the council now expects demand from those wanting to buy their homes to tail off.

That will mean less money generated through sales, but in the longer-term income from rents would remain higher, because the council’s stock of homes should not dwindle so quickly.

Council leader Chris Read said: “This is not just a mathematical exercise, it is about real changes which affect people’s lives.

“The proposed rent increase will only affect 25 per cent of tenants. The remainder will have increases covered by relevant benefits.

“What a difference it makes, having a Government which believes in council housing.

“Most significant is the restriction on the right to buy discounts.

“We are rightly proud that we have been able to build 620 new council houses over the last few years. We lose them at a much higher rate,” he said.

Work by the council would “make a difference to tens of thousands of people in the borough, very quickly. It is significant and important work,” he said.