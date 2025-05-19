Morrisons planning new vaping store at Bramley branch

Change ahead: Morrisons want to put a vape retailer in their car park

MORRISONS supermarket want to replace the Timpson’s pod in the car park of their Bramley store with a replacement selling vaping products.

The change would need planning permission and Rotherham Council is now considering the proposal.

Morrisons is in Bawtry Road and has several pedestrian approaches, as well as the main entrance for vehicles.

The new pod would be operated by VPZ, and planning documents submitted by Morrisons state it would be “not only complimentary to the existing use of the site but also to purposefully promote economic activity within a key retail location.”

VPZ is described as “the UK’s leading vape shop and e-cigarete specialists, dedicated to facilitating a smoke-free future through vaping.

“Located within the car park, the pod will provide accessible services coinciding with existing local travel patterns.

“Customers can ‘walk-in’ for expert advice and product purchases.”

The unit would be constructed from anti-vandal steel, with shutters.

Cash on site would be “limited” kept in a floor-bolted safe.