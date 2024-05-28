Morris dancers and Mayor join merriment at plant nursery opening
Previously known as Manor Gardens Nursery, Hooton’s Walled Nursery has been taken on by two new nurserymen, Dean Charlton and his father Glenn, who are working together to restore the four-acre walled garden – which dates back to the 1700s – to its former glory.
The duo grow the majority of the plants themselves on-site using ecological traditions of bio-diversity and propagation techniques from cuttings and seeds.
The independent family business, based on Doncaster Road in Hooton Roberts, opened in March specialising in ornamental grasses, hardy annuals and unusual perennials with the motto: 'No tea room, no shop, just plants.'
Dean (35), who previously trained and worked as a gardener at Great Dixter, a historic house and gardens in East Sussex, said: “We are losing these small plant nurseries at an alarming rate around the country.
“We need to support local and the response we've had from visitors since opening has been amazing.
“We are getting people visiting now from further afield because of the diverse range of peat-free plants we offer.”
The nursery was officially opened with traditional activities including Morris dancing, Pagan bunting and decorations, and a ribbon cutting by the previous Mayor Cllr Robert Taylor and wife Tracy.
"It was a terrific day,” added Dean.
“People are hungry for good quality, locally grown plants.
“One customer described us as a 'magical setting with great charm’.”
