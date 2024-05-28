The previous Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor and wife Tracy with Dean Charlton at the official opening

A PLANT nursery established to promote traditional horticultural techniques had a 'cutting' with a difference – when the former Mayor cut the ribbon at its official grand opening.

Previously known as Manor Gardens Nursery, Hooton’s Walled Nursery has been taken on by two new nurserymen, Dean Charlton and his father Glenn, who are working together to restore the four-acre walled garden – which dates back to the 1700s – to its former glory.

The duo grow the majority of the plants themselves on-site using ecological traditions of bio-diversity and propagation techniques from cuttings and seeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The independent family business, based on Doncaster Road in Hooton Roberts, opened in March specialising in ornamental grasses, hardy annuals and unusual perennials with the motto: 'No tea room, no shop, just plants.'

Morris dancers celebrate the nursery's grand opening

Dean (35), who previously trained and worked as a gardener at Great Dixter, a historic house and gardens in East Sussex, said: “We are losing these small plant nurseries at an alarming rate around the country.

“We need to support local and the response we've had from visitors since opening has been amazing.

“We are getting people visiting now from further afield because of the diverse range of peat-free plants we offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery was officially opened with traditional activities including Morris dancing, Pagan bunting and decorations, and a ribbon cutting by the previous Mayor Cllr Robert Taylor and wife Tracy.

"It was a terrific day,” added Dean.

“People are hungry for good quality, locally grown plants.